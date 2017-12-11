Police name Thirsk man killed in fatal crash on A19 Easingwold Bypass

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the A19 Easingwold Bypass has been named by police.

North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist was Alex Boorman, 27, from Thirsk.

The crash happened shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday and involved a black Suzuki Motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Viva.

Three other people were injured, including the 22-year-old driver of the Vauxhall.

A spokesman said: "Police investigations into the incident are continuing and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

"The 22-year-old man arrested in connection with this collision has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."