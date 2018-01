Have your say

A woman whose body was found in the River Aire last week has today been named by police.

Carol Latham, 63, was found dead in the River Aire, near Skipton, on Thursday.

She had been reported missing on January 15 and was last seen leaving her home in Carleton Road, Skipton.

North Yorkshire Police said it did not believe that there were any suspicious circumstances involved in Mrs Latham's death.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.