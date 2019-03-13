Police officer didn't know who Tommy Robinson was when he moved him on from pub, court told

A police officer who moved English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson on from a pub has told a court he did not know who he was at the time.

Mr Robinson, appearing in court under his real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claims he was "targeted by police because of my beliefs" when he was moved on from a Cambridge pub after a football match and followed part of the way towards the train station.

He has taken Cambridgeshire Police to court claiming the force harassed him.

But Sergeant Paul Street told Peterborough County Court he did not know who Mr Yaxley-Lennon was at the time and thought the name referred to an "80s football hooligan".

He said: "I didn't know what he looked like but I had heard the name. My understanding was he was an 80s football hooligan."

Mr Yaxley-Lennon said he had taken his three children, aged between five and nine at the time, on a day out to see Luton Town play away against Cambridge United in August 2016.

The 36-year-old was at a pub after the match when Sgt Street told him he would be issued with a dispersal order unless he left.

Sgt Street told the court he believed Mr Yaxley-Lennon was with a group of Luton supporters who might cause trouble.

He told the court on Wednesday: "This is nothing to do with Tommy Robinson. It's about keeping risk supporters out of an environment where they're likely to cause trouble."

Alison Gurden, for Mr Yaxley-Lennon, asked Sgt Street: "Why did you not ask about his children, where they were?"

Sgt Street replied: "Because he wasn't with his children. He was with a load of men drinking beer."

Mr Yaxley-Lennon, who the court heard was upstairs in the pub when he spoke to Sgt Street, claimed he had been in and out of the pub to see his children.

Ms Gurden asked the officer: "If I was to tell you Mr Lennon wasn't drunk and there wasn't any evidence of that, what would you say?"

Sgt Street replied: "I would find it very hard to accept that because he smelt of alcoholic drink. He was becoming irate and he smelt of alcoholic drink."

He added that Mr Yaxley-Lennon kept "trying to interview me on his mobile phone".

Sgt Street said: "A discussion would be had off camera, then the camera comes out and it becomes a pantomime."

The hearing was attended by a number of Mr Yaxley-Lennon's supporters.

Judge Karen Walden-Smith warned Canadian Ezra Levant, a reporter for the right-wing Rebel Media Organisation, that tweets he had sent from the court contained "pejorative, inaccurate and inflammatory language" and told him to stop sending such tweets.

The case continues.