Police officer feared for his life when Leeds chase crash driver attacked

A POLICE officer feared for his life when he was attacked by a banned driver who crashed after a high speed chase in Leeds, a court heard.

Self-employed personal trainer Nytias Jeffers, 28, was jailed for two-years-and-one month after Leeds Crown Court heard it was the second time he had attacked a police officer following a pursuit.

Jeffers repeatedly punched a police constable in the face and body after crashing a rented black Range Rover Evoque on Oxley Street in east Leeds last month.

Prosecutor, Louise Pryke said the crash happened after Jeffers fled police who spotted him driving on East Park Road, Leeds, at around 6.30pm on April 14.

Jeffers had travelled at 70mph on 30mph East Park Road before crashing into a parked car on Oxley Street.

Ms Pryke said: “The defendant ran towards the officer and punched him on the jaw.”

Ms Pryke said father-of-two Jeffers, of Easterly Mount, Gipton, continued to punch him, adding: “He said for the first time In his police career he feared for his life.

“The situation wasn’t helped by members of the public encouraging the defendant to hit him. He (the officer) felt he had no option but the retreat and an elderly lady took him in to her house.

“The defendant picked up a young girl and was banging on the door of (a man) ho lives on Oxley Street, shouting ‘ let me in, Ive got acid.’”

Jeffers had pushed another police officer to the ground after crashing his father’s car into two parked cars following a previous police chase.

Ms Pryke said Jeffers had taken the car without permission and crashed on Foundry Place, Harehills, at around 11pm on October 18 last year.

Jeffers admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer, two counts of aggravated vehicle taking and two charges of driving whilst banned.

Mitigating, Amy Levitt, said: “Mr Jeffers is very sorry for these two incidents. He accepts he has been very stupid.”

Judge Neil Clark jailed Jeffers for two-years-and-one-month and banned him from driving for five years.