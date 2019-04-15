Police praise two boys who rescued duckling from drain to reunite it with mother

Have your say

Police have praised two young boys after they rescued a duckling from a drain in Kirklees and reuniting it with its mother.

Officers originally received received reports of 'youths throwing ducklings into a river'.

However upon checking CCTV it transpired that the two boys were in fact rescuing the duckling which had become trapped in a drain.

They then carefully carried it to the river where its mother and her nine other ducklings were waiting.

West Yorkshire Police Kirklees Rural said: "Report of two youths throwing ducklings into river!

"Two boys located, CCTV showed them rescuing the duckling trapped in a drain, and then gently carried duckling to river, reuniting it with Mum, and her 9 other ducklings.

"Things aren’t always as they seem.

"Thanks to the two young lads for their act of kindness, and thanks for the call, made with good intent."

Kirklees Rural cover the Colne Valley, Denby Dale, Golcar, the Holme Valley, Kirkburton and surrounding areas.