Police probe into Barnsley baby death continues

A police probe into the death of a Barnsley baby is continuing today.

Detectives are investigating the death of a nine-week old baby boy who went into cardiac arrest at a property in Great Houghton and died in hospital three days later.

Emergency services were called out to help the baby just before 8pm on Friday, November 30 and he remained critically ill in hospital until Monday, when he died.

South Yorkshire Police said the death was initially treated as unexplained but following a post mortem examination it is now being treated as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which was initially being treated as unexplained.



“However, following a post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, the death is now being treated as suspicious and further tests will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death.”



He added: “The loss of any life is tragic and the death of a child is undeniably incredibly harrowing. Our thoughts are with those affected, who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this will have a huge impact on both the immediate and wider community and we will have officers in the area, should you have any concerns or wish to speak to someone.”



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 851 of November 30.