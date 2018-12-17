Police probe into fatal collision on Woodhead Pass continues

Have your say

A police probe into collision in which two women died on the Woodhead Pass is continuing today.

The women, aged 20 and 22, were travelling along the A628 in a white Fiat 500 when it was involved in a crash with a blue Mini Cooper on Saturday afternoon.

Woodhead Pass

A third woman in the Fiat suffered serious injuries.

An update on her condition has not yet been released this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a man and woman in the Mini escaped with minor injuries.

The crash, on the stretch of the A628 at Dunford Bridge, Barnsley, happened at 1.30pm on Saturday, December 15.

A number of witnesses stopped at the scene but police officers investigating want to hear from anyone who saw the cars beforehand or motorists with dash-cam footage.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 431 of December 15.