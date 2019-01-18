Police probe into fatal shooting at Doncaster pub continues

A police probe into a fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub is continuing this morning.

Tom Bell, aged 21, died when bullets were fired into the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby last night.

A police probe is under way into a fatal shooting at the Maple Tree pub in Doncaster

The are reports it was a drive-by shooting but the full circumstances of the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Detectives worked through the night on the case, with enquiries set to continue today.

Bullet holes could be seen in two windows at the family pub last night and eye witnesses reported a pool of blood on the floor, where Tom was hit.

People in the pub at the time of the attack were moved into the beer garden and kept there until paramedics moved Tom from the scene and rushed him to hospital after administering emergency first aid.

They then provided police statements.

Eye witnesses said there were around a dozen police cars multiple ambulances at the scene.

The air ambulance also landed close by and armed officers were deployed.

Tom was a talented boxer who had won all six of his fights.

Tributes have been paid to him online.

It is not yet known if the killer is still at large.

More to follow.