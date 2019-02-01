Have your say

A police probe into a machete attack at McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre is continuing this morning.

Police officers raced to the fast food restaurant on High Street in the city centre at around 9.30am yesterday after CCTV operators spotted a man with a machete in the street.

The armed man slashed a 47-year-old man across his face with the machete before he was detained by officers at the scene less than two minutes after the blade was first spotted.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs.

The suspect remained in police custody last night.

The man injured in the incident was treated by paramedics at McDonald’s before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment and checks.

McDonald’s was sealed off while crime scene investigation work was carried out yesterday.

Neighbouring shops and businesses went into lockdown to protect staff and customers during the incident.

They re-opened after the arrest and when police officers made reassurance visits.

Police chiefs have praised the CCTV operators and police officers who responded to the incident before any other members of the public were hurt.

Eyewitnesses said they feared for their lives.