Detectives are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Sheffield in which a woman was seriously injured.

The 24-year-old woman was stabbed in Badger Road, Woodhouse, at around 7pm on Friday.

She underwent surgery on Saturday and was described as being in a critical condition over the weekend.

An update has not yet been provided this morning.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was in police custody last night.

A police cordon was put in place around the crime scene while forensic experts examined the crime scene.

Door-to-door enquiries were also carried out in the area as officers attempted to piece together exactly what happened.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 805 of March 15.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.