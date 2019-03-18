Police rammed this dangerous driver after he fled from officers on wrong side of road in Leeds

Have your say

A dangerous driver had to be rammed off the road by police to protect other motorists on a road in Leeds.

Robert Waite was locked up for 20 months over the dangerous pursuit through west Leeds in which he put other road users in danger.

Waite fled from police because he was banned from driving

-> Violent Leeds thug attacked girlfriends with drill and burning oil

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident, on February 22 this year, means Waite now has TEN convictions for dangerous driving or driving while disqualified.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said police followed Waite as he drove his Ford Focus in the Gledhow area as they suspected him of having false number plates.

Waite then sped off along Viaduct Road and went through red lights on Stanningley Road.

The defendant drove on the wrong side of the dual carriageway towards oncoming traffic.

Three cars had to take evasion action to avoid a collision.

Mr Galley said officers then made a “tactical collision” with Waite’s car to bring it to a stop.

He was then dragged from the car.

-> Yorkshire dad of two locked himself in shed and set it on fire, inquest told

Waite, of Dulverton Place, Cottingley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Waite had borrowed the car from a friend to get to his labouring job in Batley.

Mr Reed said Waite had panicked when he saw police as he knew he was banned from driving.