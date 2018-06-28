Police re-appeal after two charged with murder in Hull

Police have issued another appeal to the public for information after two men were charged with the murder of a man in Hull.

The investigation was launched after the body of Rolandas Poskus, who was 52, was discovered in the Dane Park Road area on Friday, June 15.

Two Hull men, aged 28 and 23, both appeared at Hull Magistrates Court and are now remanded in custody.

A 42-year old woman is on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Calvert, from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Unit, is continuing the investigation and today re-issued an appeal for information.

She said: “We issued an appeal to trace a man and woman who were seen walking down Arthur Street in the early hours of Wednesday 13 June.

"We still need to make contact with these people as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

"As previously stated, the woman had long dark hair and was carrying a light coloured shopping bag. We now think she may be pregnant and had a light coloured jacket on, worn open, with a khaki coloured top and trousers as she walked down the street at around 1.30am.

"The man walked a black and white dog along the street a short time after. He was wearing dark trousers and a white t-shirt with a darker coloured shirt or jacket over the top.

“If you feel either of these people could be you, please do get in touch. We’d also ask anyone who thinks they recognise the description of the man or the woman to call us. All calls can be made to us on 101 – whether in connection with the witnesses or any other information relating to this enquiry – please quote log number 523 of 15 June 2018.”