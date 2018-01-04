Police re-appeal to find Cleveland man after rape of 16-year-old girl

Police have re-issued an appeal to help them find a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hartlepool.

In their appeal, officers today said that Heman Mohammed Tahir, 24, is believed to have left the Cleveland area and travelled to London but his whereabouts are unknown.

Police have appealed for information.

Police said the is offence is alleged to have happened overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27 at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.