The victims of a former Sheffield Council boss who sexually abused them have been praised for their courage in reporting the abuse they suffered.

Roger Dodds, aged 83 and formerly of Cotswold Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to 14 cases of indecent assault during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week.

He was charged with one count of misconduct in a public office but denied the offence and the court agreed that case would lie on file.

Dodds is a serving prisoner after being jailed for 16 years in February 2017 for multiple counts of indecent assault against five victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Following that case, seven more victims came forward to report abuse.

DC Dorothy Fagan, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The victims involved in this matter have shown immense courage in coming forward to report these crimes. Their strength of character throughout this investigation has been commendable.

“It is hoped that this result will bring some closure and justice on their behalf.

“The outcome demonstrates the commitment of South Yorkshire Police to tackling sexual offences and bringing offenders to justice, regardless of when those offences took place.”

Dodds is serving time for abusing four men and a boy while he worked for Sheffield Council in the 1970s and 80s.

He appeared via video link from HMP Wakefield to enter his guilty pleas to the latest offences he is facing.

Prosecutor, Gordon Stables, told Sheffield Crown Court that all of the complainants were abused by Dodds after applying to the local authority’s education department for grants to go to college or university.

The victims from the first set of charges Dodds was convicted of were abused under similar circumstances.