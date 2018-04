Police today issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the theft of bank cards from a North Yorkshire hotel room.

The cards were taken from the Swinton Park Hotel near Masham in Lower Wensleydale on the evening of December 11.

They were subsequently used to buy goods in stores in the Hambleton and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.