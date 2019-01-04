Police release CCTV image in Hull Royal Infirmary theft investigation

Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a theft at Hull Royal Infirmary.

A coat and three sets of car keys were stolen from a staff room at the hospital, detectives said today.

One of the key sets was later used to steal a grey Hyundai i30 from the nearby Argyll Street car park.

The car was driven through a barrier at the car park before heading off along Anlaby Road.

Humberside Police say the man in the newly-released image was caught on CCTV at the hospital in the early hours of Saturday, December 29.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the Humberside force on 101, quoting log reference 118 of December 29.