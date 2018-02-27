Police release CCTV of suspected Mercedes thieves

Have your say

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to identify following a burglary in December.

The pair entered a house on Willow Avenue and took jewellery and the keys to a grey-coloured Mercedes E220 before making off in the car.

The car was later found parked up in the Barkerend area.

Anyone who might recognise the males or have more information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.