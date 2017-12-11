Police release CCTV pictures after altercation at York nightclub

North Yorkshire Police has today released CCTV pictures of three women they would like to speak to after an altercation in a York nightclub more than a month ago.

It happened around 12.50am on Sunday, October 29, inside Vudu Lounge and Nightclub on Swinegate.

Do you recognise this woman?

The incident involved a group of three women and two other women who suffered cuts and bruises, said the force, but no more details about the events were released.

Both injured women attended York Hospital and left after treatment.

Police are trying to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have released CCTV stills as they believe the women may have important information that could help the investigation.

It is possible that the three women may have been visitors to York for the night or weekend, police said.

Anyone with information that could help to identify them or assist the investigation is asked to contact us on 101, select option two, and ask for Alastair Foy or email alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

People can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170194718