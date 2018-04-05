Police release image in search for witnesses to fatal crash in Birstall

Police today issued a photo of two people who may have witnessed a fatal road collision in West Yorkshire.

The incident happened at the junction of Brookroyd Lane and Brookroyd View in Birstall at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, March 13.

A Skoda Fabia was reversing down Brookroyd Lane when it hit 56-year-old local woman Sandra Lee. She later died from her injuries.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are still trying to trace the two people pictured as potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring the West Yorkshire force’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log reference 799 of March 13.