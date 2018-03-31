Police release image of Keighley burglary suspect

Police have released this computer generated image of a man they have seeking following a burglary in Keighley.

The man entered an address in Brigg Gardens at about 6pm on Saturday, February 24 but left empty handed when he was disturbed by the occupant.

He is described by police as having what appeared to be two distinctive circular scars on the left side of his face, one above the other and each about the size of two pence coins.

He had a tanned complexion, was aged approximately between 25 and 30, and was wearing a green hooded jacket.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180092911.