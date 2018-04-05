Police release images of men wanted over mass brawl at Leeds bar

Police today issued images of four suspects they are seeking in connection with a mass brawl at a bar in Leeds.

A total of 15 men aged between 19 and 42 have already been interviewed following the outbreak of violence at Arc in Headingley in the early hours of Saturday, February 17.

Now officers investigating the disorder have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a further four men caught on CCTV.

Leeds District CID’s Det Insp James Entwistle said: “We had an excellent response to the previous appeal for information and we are very grateful to all those members of the public who contacted us to assist the investigation.

“We have interviewed the majority of those identified as suspects and our enquiries are progressing.

“We are now asking for the public’s help again to identify these last four suspects shown on the CCTV images.

“I probably don’t need to remind people that this was a serious incident of violence in a public place and we remain very keen to make sure that all those involved are identified.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID on 101 quoting Operation Bartergill or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

