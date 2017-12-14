Police release images of wanted Hull people

Officers have released images of people from Hull they are looking for in connection with various crimes.

Humberside Police is appealing for wanted individuals (pictured) to hand themselves in.

In its appeal, the force said that officers are looking for:

Hazim Rashid Ali, 35, of Hull, in connection with rape.

Yousef Maruf, 22, of Hull, in connection with rape.

The force is also searching for:

John Everett, 26, of Hull, in connection with burglary.

Kelly Tuttle, 33, of Hull, in connection with theft.

Sebastien Galwas, 24, of Hull, in connection burglary.

Detective Superintendent Gary Hooks said: “The safety and protection of our communities is our priority and with this in mind we are committed to getting these suspects into custody as soon as we can.

“Any information can be passed on by contacting us by calling 101, or anonymously on the Crimestoppers number of 0800 555 111.“