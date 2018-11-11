Police release incredible video of chase with stolen 1967 Morris Minor in West Yorkshire

Have your say

A stolen classic Morris Minor narrowly avoided a crash at a junction during a police chase in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police have released incredible dashcam footage of the 1967 vintage motor speeding away from officers in the Fagley area of the city on Saturday.

The 51-year-old car narrowly avoids a collision with other drivers when it overtakes a taxi waiting at a red light and shoots across a junction without stopping.

The pursuit lasted 'quite a while' according to police, but the driver was eventually stopped and the vehicle recovered undamaged.