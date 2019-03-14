Police release new video of missing Hull University student Libby Squire six weeks after she disappeared

Humberside Police have released a new video of Libby Squire today, six weeks after she was last seen in Hull.

The video shows a happy and smiling Libby Squire singing in a car with her family whilst being driven back to university in Hull in April 2018.

21-year-old Libby was last seen just after midnight on Friday, February 1 at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull.

- > Libby Squire's parents speak of 'torture' since their daughter went missing in Hull



Her two sisters and brother are in the vehicle with her but are out of shot and cannot be seen.

The last known sighting of 21-year-old Libby was just after midnight on Friday, February 1 at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull.

Lisa Squire, Libby’s Mum, said: “As a family, we are really struggling. The whole family miss Libby beyond belief.

“Libby’s disappearance is having a big effect on all of us. Please if you have any information let the police know.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said today: “For the past six weeks the amount of support from the people of Hull, the region and around the UK has been staggering.

“I want to thank everyone for their assistance and to everyone who has come forward with information to help us with our investigation so far.

“We continue to search for Libby. Hundreds of officers have been involved both on land and in the water and we have followed up hundreds of leads and lines of enquiry.

“Libby’s disappearance remains unexplained and while we remain hopeful, we must consider she has come to harm."

The police are still appealing for four people who appear in previously released CCTV footage on Oak Road close to the junction with Clough Road around the time that Libby was last seen to come forward.

They believe they may be possible witnesses and hold important information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 163 of February 6 2019.