Police release photo of M62 crash aftermath

This is the scene of the crash on the M62 this morning that left four people injured and the motorway closed.

Police put the photo out on Twitter showing the mangled car and lorry that were involved in the smash at around 11.50am.

It happened near junction 31 at Castleford.

It was not thought that anyone was seriously injured despite being taken to Pinderfields Hospital, but all three lanes on the westbound carriageway were temporarily closed and left miles of queuing traffic.

The road was re-opened by early afternoon.