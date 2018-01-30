Police release picture after Grimsby pensioner's 'suspected murder'

Police have released a picture of a man they suspect was murdered in Grimsby.

Waltham man James ‘Eddie’ Fish, who was 80, died yesterday morning following an incident at an address in Grimsby Road in the village.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

In its appeal, Humberside Police said: "Our investigation into the suspected murder of Waltham man James ‘Eddie’ Fish is continuing today."

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “While we are still working to establish the circumstances of Mr Fish’s death, we believe that this was very much an isolated incident, with no risk to the wider public.

“Our investigation is continuing today and we are very grateful to everyone who has provided us with information about yesterday’s events. We would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in Waltham – in the area of Grimsby Road, Manor Drive, High Street and Fairway between 8.00am and 11.30am on Monday, January 29 - and saw a person wearing an olive green jacket, green or grey beanie hat and a grey rucksack.

“There are still a number of officers in the area, both as part of the investigation team and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We also have specialist officers in place to support Mr Fish’s family through this very difficult time and we would like to take this opportunity to offer them our condolences.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 107 of January 29 or speak to the investigation team on 01482 630699.