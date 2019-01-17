Police remain at Sheffield gun shop after overnight raid

Have your say

Police officers remain at a gun shop in Sheffield this morning after crooks demolished an exterior wall to gain entry.

All Guns Discounted on Leigh Street, Attercliffe, was raided overnight but it is not yet known whether anything was stolen.

All Guns Discounted, Leigh Street, Sheffield

Bricks were removed to create two openings to the shop, large enough for offenders to sneak into and out of the unit.

Air rifles, air pistols, shotguns and scopes are sold at the shop along with shotgun cartridges, metallic ammunition and pellets.

An array of knives are also stocked.

Details on the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.