Police rescued 'distressed' family after car got stuck in snow in North Yorkshire

POLICE rescued a family after their car became stuck in snow on a hill in North Yorkshire today.

North Yorkshire Police said at around about 11am today (Thursday November 30) a family with two very young children in a Nissan Qashqai became stuck in snow on Bulmer Hill, between Sheriff Hutton and Bulmer in Ryedale.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "They were very distressed, and called the police."

When police arrived at Bulmer Hill at 11.20am, a further two vehicles had also become stuck there. The officers helped to grit the road, and gave the family a lift home so their car could be recovered later.

North Yorkshire Police said officers have ben busy today dealing with stranded vehicles and collisions, particularly in the Scarborough and Ryedale areas.

Police in Whitby also spent a busy shift helping to clear stranded lorries and cars on the A171 Guisborough Road, as well as dealing with stuck vehicles and collisions in many other parts of the county.

North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As the cold weather closes in, it’s extremely important to prepare your vehicle for driving in wintry conditions, and take extra care on the roads.