Police rescued walkers who took refuge in river after fleeing herd of cows in North Yorkshire

A COUPLE out walking in North Yorkshire had to be rescued by police after taking refuge in a river to escape a herd of cows and bulls.

North Yorkshire Police said the couple were panicked by the herd and waded into the River Swale near Asenby in the Thirsk area at around 5pm yesterday. (Sun April 15)

They held on to a tree branch in the river and emergency services were contacted.

Police arrived at the scene and rescued the couple, who were uninjured.

Fire crews from Thirsk and Ripon arrived at the scene after the couple had been taken out of the water and were not required to take any action.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "There was a couple out walking. They came across a herd of cows and bulls. They panicked and took refuge in the river and held on to a branch. Emergency services were contacted and police rescued them."