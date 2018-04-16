Police rubbish social media rumours about men chasing young girls in Yorkshire supermarket

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an incident in which a group of men were reported to have harassed young girls in a North Yorkshire supermarket has been blown out of proportion.

Rumours began circulating on social media that men of Middle Eastern appearance had chased a group of girls into the Tesco store at Catterick Garrison.

Officers say the alleged incident on Saturday afternoon has been 'distorted' and that they have viewed CCTV footage to establish that no offence was committed.

Police described the comments on social media as 'inflammatory' and have warned members of the public against posting material which could be considered racist or antagonistic in relation to the incident.