Police said  M1 driver with coffee and e-cig had hands full and not on steering wheel

A DRIVER who police said had hands full but not on the steering wheel was stopped on the M1 motorway in West Yorkshire this morning.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted after stopping the white Hyundai car on the M1 southbound earlier today. (Tues March 27)

The tweet read: "Vehicle stopped M1 (S) after driver drove past fully marked police vehicle, coffee in one hand, e-cigarette in the other and no hands on steering wheel, whilst talking on hands free - driver reported accordingly."