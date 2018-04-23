Police say 'no crime committed' after York sex assault investigation

Police who launched in investigation into reports of a sexual assault now say they believe no crime was committed.

North Yorkshire Police said a man arrested in connection with the reported incident in Bootham, York, has been released.

A police spokesman said: "Following enquiries, detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in the Bootham area of York overnight between Sunday, April 22, and Monday, April 23, have now concluded their investigation and do not believe a crime has been committed.

"A 31-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released with no further action to be taken."