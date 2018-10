Emergency services are searching for the pilot and passenger of a light aircraft that crashed one mile short of its runway.

The crash, which happened near Beverley Airfield, was reported at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Humberside Police said in a statement that both people on board the aircraft are thought to be safe and a search of the area to locate the plane is under way.

The families of those on board have been told of the crash and are helping to locate them.