Police search canal close to where missing Sheffield teenager was last seen

A canal is being searched by the police in Sheffield today close to where a missing Sheffield teenager was last seen.

A police boat is being used on the canal behind iceSheffield, where 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova was last seen over a month ago.

A police boat on the canal near iceSheffield earlier today (pic: Liam Seward)

Pamela was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

She had not been seen since Wednesday, December 18 when she was reported missing, but it has since emerged that she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day.

Pamela Horvathova

Officers spent the weekend searching the land around the leisure venue, including the tow path which runs along the nearby canal.

A police boat has been seen on the water today.

Yesterday, Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “We need to know where Pamela went after this event at iceSheffield and who she may have left with.”

Police officers on the canal tow path close to iceSheffield

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.