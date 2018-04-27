Police search for driver 'who drove car at another man' in East Yorkshire village

Police are looking for a Vauxhall Corsa driver who allegedly drove his car at another man in Bishop Burton.

The suspect had been driving erratically in front of the victim’s car on Cherry Burton Road around 6.15am last Sunday.

Both vehicles stopped and the victim got out of his car to speak with him.

It was reported that the suspect then drove his car towards the victim, narrowly missing him. The victim wasn’t hurt.

The suspect, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, has been described as white, in his 40s or 50s with dark balding hair.

A police spokesman said: "Did you see what happened? Do you know the driver because we want him to contact us? Please call 101 with any information. "