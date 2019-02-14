Police search for dumped cash box taken in Halifax town centre robbery

Police are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for a cash box which was taken during a robbery in Halifax town centre.

The box was taken from the Nat West bank in Halifax on January 31.

The empty cash box, which is the same as the one pictured, is believed to have been discarded between Halifax and Ripponden.

Four men are due to appear in court next month charged with robbery.

Anyone who comes across the cash box or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190055890.

