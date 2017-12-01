Police search for ‘extremely vulnerable’ missing Halifax girl

Have your say

Police are appealing for information to help trace a vulnerable, missing teenager who has been living in Halifax.

Bethany Pemberton, 17, was last seen around 6.30pm yesterday at an address in the town centre.

She is described as a white, slim and 1.4 metres tall with a fair complexion and shoulder length brown hair.

Bethany was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black boots with white fur around the top and a black coat with fur around the hood.

West Yorkshire Police said she is known to have acquaintances in Calderdale and Bradford and is considered “extremely vulnerable”.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Bethany since yesterday evening is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1932 of November 30.