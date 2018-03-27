Police search for family of deceased East Cowick man

Police are trying to find the family of a man who recently died.

John Anthony Marcusson, who was 72, was found at a property on Lidgate in East Cowick, near Snaith on March 16 after his neighbour had not seen him for some days.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is thought Mr Marcusson, who was a widower and lived alone, had worked as a tailor. He may have family living in Birmingham.

Officers have tried to locate his family members but have so far been unable to.

Call 101, quoting log 209 of March 16.