Police search for man after burglar targeted woman in her 90s in Leeds

Police investigating a burglary at a flat in Leeds have issued an E-fit image of a man they are trying to trace.

The break-in happened in Brookleigh, Pudsey, at about 4.30pm on April 11.

A man stole property from the victim - a woman in her 90s - including a handbag with bank cards and cash.

Officers are trying to trace the man picture in the E-fit image in connection with the offence.

He is described as being white, aged in his 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, with a ruddy complexion and fair to ginger hair. He spoke in an English accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 449 Adam Scott at Leeds District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180170801.