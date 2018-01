Have your say

Police are searching for a missing boy from Leeds who was last seen in a park today (Thursday).

Kai Myers, 11, was last spotted in Pudsey Park this afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said.

They are appealing for help to find the boy, who was wearing a grey and white Stanningley Rugby Club shirt.

Kai was also wearing a grey and black puffer jacket, school shoes and was carrying a Stanningley Rugby Club back with the initials "KM".

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 immediately.