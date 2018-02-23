Police search for missing Hull teenagers Reece Roberts and Leia Waller

An appeal has been launched to find out the whereabouts of two 13-year-olds who have gone missing.

Police in Hull said they were concerned for the welfare of Reece Roberts and Leia Waller, who are believed to be together.

Reece was reported missing on (21 February 21). Leia was reported missing yesterday (February 22).

A Humberside Police spokesperson said today: "It was reported they were seen on Kimmeridge Close earlier today and we’d like them to get in touch with their families or contact us directly. They are known to frequent the Bransholme and Kingswood areas of Hull.

"Reece, who is 5 ft 2in, is said to be wearing a grey Adidas hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, a black Adidas baseball cap and black trainers. Leia is 5 ft 1in, has wavy ginger hair, and is wearing black clothes with a grey hoodie with a blue stripe on.

"Please contact us if you’ve seen the pair on 101 quoting log 89 of February 21 or 433 of February 22