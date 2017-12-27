Police search for missing Knaresborough man

Police in Knaresborough are appealing for information to find a missing man.

Craig Webster was last seen by friends at an address in Jennyfields, Harrogate, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 23.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare because he does not have access to cash or transport and it is out of character for him to be missing and out of contact for so long.

The 42-year-old, who is originally from the North East, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey Karrimor jacket with a fur hood, tweed flat cap and green/black walking boots.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or knows his whereabouts, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and quote incident number 12170229306.