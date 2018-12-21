Police search for missing man last seen in Hawes

Police are appealing for information to help find a man last seen in Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

Named only by police as Andrew at this time, officers are concerned for his welfare and carrying out searches to find him.

Andrew was last seen at the Vicarage on Burtersett Road. He left on foot and walked into Hawes.

He is described as a white man, aged in his late-40s, of stocky build with light brown/ginger hair and a light goatee.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, yellow waterproof jacket, black leggings and carrying a blue rucksack with black walking sticks attached to it.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Andrew is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 169 of today's date.