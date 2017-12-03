Police search for suspect after 21-year-old is injured in Leeds

Police are still searching for a suspect after a man was found with head and hand injuries in Leeds last night.
Several units were called out to Harrison's Avenue in Stanningley just before 6pm last night where the incident involving the man, believed to be aged 21, took place.
A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: "We did deploy a number of units there. We have a suspect that we could not locate and are still trying to find them at this time."
