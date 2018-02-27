Police search for teenager after aggravated burglary in Great Ayton

Have your say

Police are looking for a teenager following an aggravated burglary in Great Ayton.

Two offenders entered a property on Cleveland Street at around 6.45pm on Tuesday February 20, threatened the occupant and left with an amount of cash.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested shortly after the incident, has been charged with aggravated burglary.

Officers are now trying to catch the second offender, also believed to be a teenage boy.

He is described as 5 ft 7 ins, stocky, wearing a woolly hat and scarf or balaclava, a shiny black coat and dark trousers.

Witneses are asked to contact Northallerton Serious Crime Team on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.