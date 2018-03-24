Police search for 'vulnerable' teenager from Withernsea

Have your say

Police are asking for the public's help to trace a missing teenager from Withernsea.

Nathan Ilunga, 13, was last seen yesterday on South Promenade.

Police say Nathan is vulnerable because of his age.

Humberside Police said: "We want to speak to him urgently to make sure he is safe and well. We believe he is still in the East Riding area."

When last seen Nathan was wearing a black North Face baseball cap, a two-tone grey puffa jacket, olive green tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

He is 5ft 4ins and slim.

Call 101 quoting log 387 of 23/03/18.