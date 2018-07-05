Police searching for football fan who helped arrest man with weapon in Yorkshire city street

Police in Yorkshire are searching for a football fan who stepped in to help officers arrest a man in the street who had a weapon.

Humberside Police want to find the man wearing a Hull City baseball cap who stepped in to help detain a man in King Edward Street in Hull city centre on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the force said: "Your support helped us arrest and charge the man with a number of offences including possessing a weapon in a public place.

"We’d really like you to get in touch with us so we can say a personal thank-you.

"If this is you please call us on 101 quoting log 233 of 4 July. We’d ask that others who may know the man do not name him on social media, but instead let us know directly by calling us on 101.

"Thanks #togetheragainstasb"

Do you know who the hero is?

Earlier this year, an appeal was put out to find the member of the public who stepped in and paid for ambulance staff's petrol at a forecourt, also in Hull.