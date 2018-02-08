Police searching for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

Officers are trying to trace a man in Leeds who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for Kevin Talbot, 52, from Farnley, who was released from prison under licence in 2015.

Talbot had served a custodial sentence for burglary offences, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal today (Thursday).

The force says that he is currently wanted on recall for a breach of his licence conditions and for questioning in relation to burglary and theft offences.

Talbot has links to the Farnley and Burmantofts areas of Leeds, and also South Yorkshire.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with short, dark brown hair. He also has a number of tattoos including on the backs of his hand, and on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team via 101, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.