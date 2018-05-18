Police searching for man after alcohol stolen from Scarborough shop

Have your say

Officers are searching for a man in Scarborough after alcohol was stolen from a shop.

The theft, at the store in Cayton, happened at about 10.50pm on May 12.

North Yorkshire Police said a man stole four bottles of WKD and a can of lager, before fleeing without paying, in the direction of Eastfield.

The force has today issued CCTV images of a man they are now trying to trace in connection with the theft, as part of a fresh appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180083270.