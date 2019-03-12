Police searching for missing Yorkshire sex offender

Police are trying to find a sex offender wanted for recall to prison who could be in east or north Yorkshire.

Scott Simpson was jailed for three years in June 2016 for sexual offences and was released from prison on licence in February 2019.

He has failed to comply with the conditions of his licence and is now wanted for return to prison.

Officers believe Simpson, 29, could be in Bridlington.

Simpson is originally from Malton, north Yorkshire, but now lives in Scunthorpe and has links to Scarborough.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now appealing to members of the public in Bridlington, Scunthorpe, Scarborough and Malton who may have seen him since February 27 or know where he is now, to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident number is 12190036962.